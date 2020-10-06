Warner Robins Municipal Court closed due to COVID-19 exposure

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins Municipal Court is closed effective immediately due to a COVID-19 exposure. According to a Warner Robins news release, the court will reopen on Monday, October 19th at 8:00am.
The news release also states court workers are notifying and rescheduling anyone with an upcoming case.
If you have any questions regarding an upcoming case or about a citation, call 478-302-5600 for further information.
