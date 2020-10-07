Medical Segment: The process of breast cancer surgery

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
27
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the American Cancer Society, most women with breast cancer have some type of surgery as part of their treatment.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Coliseum Surgical Specialists’ fellowship-trained breast surgeon, Dr. Ashley Ray, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak. She shared what women should know if they need surgery for breast cancer.

Click on the link to hear what Dr. Ray had to say.

 

Previous articleMorning News Update: Warner Robins Municipal Court closed due to COVID-19 exposure, North Central Health District is hiring
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.