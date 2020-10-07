Warm and sunny Thursday, clouds and rain return this weekend

Listen to the content of this post:

High pressure is going to hang around Middle Georgia for one more day on Thursday, bringing more heat and sunshine to the area. Enjoy the clear skies, because we probably won’t see much in the way of full sun through the weekend.



The latest data on Hurricane Delta does show some strengthening and more is expected overnight. As of 9 pm Delta is still a Category 1 storm.



The current forecast from the NHC would intensify Delta through Thursday, but weaken the storm just ahead of landfall on Friday. Main impacts for the Louisiana/Texas Coast are dangerous storm surge (some areas expected to see 7-11′ of surge), heavy flooding rains, and gusty winds.

As far as timing for the landfall, best forecast looks to be Friday afternoon/evening.

Friday for Middle Georgia will mostly be dry, with increasing clouds and humidity.



By Saturday we will see off and on showers and thunderstorms through the day. A few showers and storms could contain heavy tropical downpours. Expect it to be quite humid. We cannot rule out the possibility of some severe storms (a non zero threat for an isolated spin up tornado exists on Saturday).



By Sunday the forecast path brings the center of Delta’s circulation well to our north. This will take the severe threat (although it was low before) with it as well as the best chance for heavy rain.

Regardless we could still see a few showers with pockets of heavy rain through the day Sunday.



Rain totals near landfall will be impressive once again with the potential for places like Lake Charles (that were just hit by Hurricane Laura about a month ago) seeing 6-10″ possible.

Here in Middle Georgia we are expecting just 1-1.5″, with the potential for a few spots to see some higher totals in storms.



After the weekend, a few showers and storms will be possible into next week. Although it is still pretty far out, a cold front will be moving across the eastern US and bring clearing an cooling by mid-week.

The forecast for Delta is still going to change between now and landfall, so be sure to check back with 41NBC for the latest forecast updates.