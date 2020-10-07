Bibb commissioners approve $1.5 million upgrade to Carolyn Crayton Park

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new softball complex is coming to Carolyn Crayton Park — formerly known as Central City Park.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved using $1.5 million in SPLOST funds to create the new ball fields.
The project includes replacing grass fields, adding new fencing, building new dugouts, and more.
The project will also address problems in the current fields.
Tri-scapes Incorporated will handle the project. It should wrap up within four months of the construction date.