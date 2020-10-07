Georgia agency head resigns quietly after shoplifting arrest

|
GRAY, Georgia (AP) – A Georgia state agency head has resigned quietly after he was arrested on a shoplifting charge.
Authorities say the incident happened on Aug. 11 at around 4:25 p.m at the Ace Hardware store in Gray.
Lt. Brent Skinner with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office says that Charles “Chuck” Williams resigned as director of the Georgia Forestry Commission on Aug. 14. The day before Williams stepped down, Gray Police officers arrested him.
The police report says a security camera at a hardware store recorded Williams switching price tags on two saws and then buying the more expensive one for a cheaper price.
The state Forestry Commission made no mention of Williams when it named the interim director on Sept. 10.
Williams did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday.