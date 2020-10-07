FVSU’s Child Development Center closed due to COVID-19

|
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)–Fort Valley State University closed its Child Development Center after one of the teachers tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Administrators have implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine for staff members and the six students attending the center.
Testing will also be provided for the center’s staff and students prior to reopening the facility.
Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, said the college is taking all necessary measures, including working with the Georgia Department of Health, to ensure the ongoing safety of the campus and public regarding the positive COVID-19 case.
“We take very seriously the responsibility to make prudent and well-informed choices for the well-being of the children at our center, the campus and the public,” Stuart said. “We will continue to monitor circumstances and developments regarding the center and take the necessary steps to keep everyone safe.”
An announcement will be made at a later date about the reopening date for the center.
For ongoing updates regarding FVSU and COVID, visit https://www.fvsu.edu/coronavirus-updates/