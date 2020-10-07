Law enforcement agencies arrest over 200 suspects in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Due to the rise in violent crimes, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office conducted a two-month-long operation that started in August.
Authorities call it “Operation Bold Heart.” The crimes come at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deputies say the operation targeted individuals who were most likely to engage in violent acts. The gang task force arrested 229 suspects, seizing more than 100 guns.
In a statement, Bibb Sheriff David Davis said:
“Our community can be very proud of the work of these brave law enforcement professionals. Their efforts, along with a strong partnership with our residents, will continue to foster a safer Macon-Bibb County.”
According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, because of the law enforcement actions, “Violent crime drastically decreased to the point that September saw zero homicides.”
Authorities say the arrests resulted from street-level enforcement, road checks, and serving search warrants on locations with suspected drug activity.