UPDATE (Wednesday, October 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
11937
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/7/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  326,142 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 7.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1080 5818.65 33 98
Atkinson 451 5414.17 4 59
Bacon 610 5349 14 47
Baker 84 2695.76 4 20
Baldwin 2165 4873.05 59 167
Banks 509 2547.29 8 70
Barrow 2325 2691.5 48 249
Bartow 3057 2759.75 88 304
Ben Hill 814 4890.36 26 83
Berrien 465 2412.33 12 23
Bibb 6195 4071.64 182 872
Bleckley 456 3551.96 21 28
Brantley 356 1853.97 10 34
Brooks 529 3363.64 26 55
Bryan 1191 3043.16 13 82
Bulloch 2940 3699.65 28 132
Burke 852 3813.45 10 88
Butts 711 2824.34 43 54
Calhoun 251 3973.41 9 47
Camden 1338 2481.27 16 64
Candler 478 4410.81 21 33
Carroll 2909 2421.77 70 166
Catoosa 1255 1824.9 20 79
Charlton 642 4844.92 9 27
Chatham 8739 2991.01 170 789
Chattahoochee 1694 15759.61 1 14
Chattooga 822 3319.07 22 61
Cherokee 6335 2376.07 94 505
Clarke 5249 4044.57 45 234
Clay 121 4238.18 3 9
Clayton 7245 2376.67 164 650
Clinch 392 5889.42 9 28
Cobb 20224 2558.1 436 1840
Coffee 2121 4927.74 54 314
Colquitt 1947 4289.21 36 156
Columbia 3902 2459.8 62 186
Cook 557 3194.36 14 61
Coweta 2699 1775.65 52 136
Crawford 171 1398.43 5 27
Crisp 593 2660.51 19 77
Dade 297 1837.64 5 21
Dawson 849 3142 8 78
Decatur 1219 4631.11 32 93
DeKalb 19389 2444.54 374 2158
Dodge 444 2178.07 12 43
Dooly 348 2597.01 14 51
Dougherty 3187 3544.85 188 654
Douglas 3747 2466.66 70 425
Early 514 5066.04 33 39
Echols 243 6122.45 2 9
Effingham 1531 2391.22 26 102
Elbert 705 3721.3 5 49
Emanuel 1119 4937.35 32 80
Evans 436 4079.72 6 40
Fannin 730 2773.56 26 60
Fayette 1937 1647.89 52 111
Floyd 3357 3359.82 48 258
Forsyth 4286 1697.38 47 334
Franklin 783 3356.34 14 60
Fulton 28392 2583.01 581 2472
Gilmer 889 2829.68 14 81
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3531 4103.57 97 296
Gordon 1935 3333.39 40 119
Grady 814 3317.03 23 93
Greene 532 2842.34 24 58
Gwinnett 28328 2916.97 419 2751
Habersham 1752 3825.33 71 230
Hall 9733 4716.77 159 1003
Hancock 400 4882.22 43 66
Haralson 524 1705.62 9 29
Harris 806 2321.96 22 88
Hart 534 2045.43 13 67
Heard 201 1624.9 6 15
Henry 5510 2297.12 106 239
Houston 3232 2058.09 84 384
Irwin 332 3519.56 7 38
Jackson 2095 2804.55 36 174
Jasper 228 1605.75 4 21
Jeff Davis 734 4845.52 20 54
Jefferson 818 5341.87 30 79
Jenkins 444 5177.24 30 65
Johnson 422 4368.08 22 58
Jones 586 2049.6 11 49
Lamar 383 1979.64 19 42
Lanier 301 2907.93 6 15
Laurens 1763 3727.59 78 152
Lee 718 2395.65 26 105
Liberty 1149 1856.1 23 112
Lincoln 215 2646.15 7 24
Long 257 1290.48 3 18
Lowndes 4047 3433.21 85 206
Lumpkin 947 2801.61 14 95
Macon 238 1832.46 10 49
Madison 724 2399.18 9 58
Marion 193 2327.26 9 21
McDuffie 621 2875.4 14 72
McIntosh 297 2038.85 7 30
Meriwether 560 2664.13 14 74
Miller 286 4961.83 2 12
Mitchell 829 3758.61 45 152
Monroe 715 2578.71 54 88
Montgomery 329 3566.78 5 24
Morgan 497 2596.93 3 38
Murray 867 2153.45 6 53
Muscogee 6137 3202.59 172 674
Newton 2652 2360.4 92 279
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15981 0 170 656
Oconee 786 1883.22 26 64
Oglethorpe 358 2349.08 11 47
Paulding 2884 1671.48 58 147
Peach 688 2513.24 25 108
Pickens 642 1914.7 10 58
Pierce 624 3192.63 22 82
Pike 354 1876.99 10 31
Polk 1521 3498 21 111
Pulaski 319 2928.49 22 37
Putnam 732 3344.76 24 70
Quitman 34 1482.13 1 7
Rabun 383 2254.8 11 49
Randolph 332 4915.61 29 55
Richmond 7327 3622.92 168 582
Rockdale 1906 2007.16 37 231
Schley 107 2028.44 2 16
Screven 427 3071.94 11 46
Seminole 367 4508.6 9 25
Spalding 1381 1998.26 62 192
Stephens 1151 4371.77 38 121
Stewart 521 8500.57 16 82
Sumter 942 3204.19 64 204
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 24
Taliaferro 24 1470.59 0 2
Tattnall 860 3384.36 11 62
Taylor 217 2726.82 11 32
Telfair 400 2556.89 21 40
Terrell 333 3932.92 32 74
Thomas 1524 3430.04 66 169
Tift 1839 4504.04 58 229
Toombs 1378 5106.92 52 107
Towns 369 3066.31 10 40
Treutlen 269 3939.08 11 30
Troup 2868 4073.05 102 317
Turner 319 3949.98 24 51
Twiggs 199 2461.04 9 48
Union 834 3291.89 21 88
Unknown 2206 0 6 53
Upson 814 3097.77 63 86
Walker 1651 2371.79 38 90
Walton 1904 1987.18 59 192
Ware 1532 4273 62 182
Warren 159 3051.82 5 25
Washington 698 3438.08 8 53
Wayne 1167 3893.37 31 110
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 349 4412.69 12 20
White 919 2893.76 20 102
Whitfield 4770 4557.09 63 250
Wilcox 250 2844.14 25 52
Wilkes 269 2686.24 6 30
Wilkinson 350 3924.21 18 65
Worth 562 2790.19 30 95
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,365,545 (3,058,187 reported molecular tests; 307,358 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 326,142* (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,308 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,259 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleGeorgia agency head resigns quietly after shoplifting arrest
Next articleLaw enforcement agencies arrest over 200 suspects in Macon
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!