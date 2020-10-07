Warm, humid air returns

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Warmer weather and increasing humidity values are moving back into Middle Georgia ahead of tropical weather this weekend.
TODAY & TOMORROW.
The next couple of afternoons will be very similar across our area. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80’s under a partly sunny sky. Dry weather is expected across the area as well. The big difference will come during the overnight hours. Tonight, lows are forecast to fall in to the upper 50’s under a mostly clear sky. Tomorrow night temperatures will only fall into the middle 60’s thanks to a cloudy sky.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
Tropical moisture will begin to work into the area by Friday when isolated showers are expected to begin as Hurricane Delta inches closer to the Gulf Coast. Our rain will pick up throughout the weekend. The severe weather threat for now looks to be very low, but we will continue to monitor this in the coming days.
