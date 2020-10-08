Clouds and rain chances increase Friday for Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

We had another nice day across Middle Georgia with plenty of sunshine…and heat. Overnight clouds will increase across the area in association with Hurricane Delta and begin a weekend forecast of off and on tropical downpours and gusty winds.

Through the day on Friday, Middle Georgia will see a mostly cloudy day, with chances for showers increasing through the afternoon and evening.



As of the 8 pm update, Delta remains a category 3 hurricane with winds 115 mph. We could see a little more strengthening before land fall tomorrow, but not much. In fact, as Delta moves over the cooler water at the coast, we will hopefully see some weakening before landfall tomorrow evening.



Friday night and into Saturday, Middle Georgia will be seeing the outer bands of Delta. We should be far enough removed from the center of circulation to see a lower severe threat, but the threat won’t be zero.

Most of what we should expect is the potential for tropical downpours and gusty winds until Sunday.



Middle Georgia will be avoiding the worst of both the winds and the rain, but we are still going to see our wind gusts get up to 30 mph.



By Sunday the center of circulation should be well to our north, but we will continue to see rain and even storms possible through day.

By Sunday night the bulk of the rain will be moving out, starting a dry period for much of the week.



Rain totals will be impressive close to the Louisiana coast where landfall will occur, but in Middle Georgia we should see total rainfall around 1-2″. Areas that see individual strong storms could see higher rainfall totals.



As discussed earlier in the post, our rain chances really begin to fall as we move into next week. Clear skies return by midweek behind a cold front, that should get us back to the low 80’s and upper 70’s.

The forecast for Delta continues to evolve so be sure to stick with 41 NBC for full forecasts and updates.