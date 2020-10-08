Macon-Bibb to build new park after late Frankie E. Lewis

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — South Macon residents have more to look forward to as elected officials continue to improve Bibb County.
Commissioners and city leaders announced the groundbreaking of Frankie Everett Lewis Park on Lynmore Avenue Thursday.
Due to Lewis’s contributions to the Macon-Bibb community for over 30 years, city officials have named the park after her.
The park will have the following features:
- picnic pavilion
- tricycle track
- playground
- open lawn
- basketball courts
- walking track
- benches
- landscaping
- parking
- lighting
“It was Frankie’s vision and once she got a project in her mind, she wouldn’t let go, until it got done,” said Larry Schlesinger, Macon-Bibb County commissioner.
The space for the park started in 2017 after the demolishing of three blighted homes on Lynmore Avenue.
Also, the Macon-Bibb Commission allocated $760,500 in SPLOST funds to hire Stafford Builders and Consultants to complete this project.