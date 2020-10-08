Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Macon Regional Crime Stoppers have released a new list of the Top 15 Most Wanted Fugitives in Middle Georgia.

The list consists of 13 people, because two have already been caught.

Each suspect has outstanding warrants for crimes ranging from conspiracy to commit murder to aggravated assault.

U.S. Attorney for Middle District of Georgia, Charlie Peeler, says Crime Stoppers can not catch these criminals without your help.

“The community is out there. In a lot of instances, they know individuals whereabouts and they’re willing to come forward and anonymously provide information so people can be arrested when they need to be arrested,” Peeler said.

Crime Stoppers also announced they’ve expanded their resources to social media as well. The organization has accounts on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Tik Tok, and Instagram.

Chairman of the Board for Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, Warren Selby, says they want to expand services to make younger people more comfortable with sharing tips.

“We want to go to the people because we’re asking people in the community for their help,” Selby said. “We’re just going where they hang out and social platforms like Tik Tok have become very popular, particularly with our young people. If we can reach just a few of those young people where the word will spread and they feel like they have information that they can provide for us, it will help make the streets safer, and that’s our goal.”

You can call Crime Stoppers with tips at 1-877-68CRIME, or send a direct messages with information on social media. The rewards process works the same way for those who give tips on social media.

Peeler encourages people to call. He says Crime Stoppers, the GBI, and local law enforcement work toward the same goal.

“Everyone has the same goal. They want a safe neighborhood. People want to play in the front yard and walk down the street without the threat of gang violence or gun violence,” Peeler stated. “I certainly applaud everything that Crime Stoppers is doing, law enforcement, but most importantly I applaud our citizens for coming forward with information that helps law enforcement identify these folks.”

People who give tips and information about the Top 15 qualify for cash rewards of $1000 minimum. Tips leading to arrests can receive up to $2000 minimum.

TOP 15 Most Wanted Fugitives in Middle Georgia

Kendall Terrill Saulsberry

29-years-old

6’1″ and 175 lbs.

Aggravated Assault

Alvin Jay Oliver Jr.

35-years-old

5’9″ and 160 lbs.

Kidnapping and Criminal Trespassing

Anthony Devonte Sanders

23-years-old

5’10” and 190 lbs.

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Pershameron C. Banks

25-years-old

5’9″ and 150 lbs.

7 counts of Aggravated Assault, 4 counts of Child Cruelty, Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Discharging a Firearm near Roadway.

Deiadre Antwan Jackson

39-years-old

6’2″ and 165 lbs.

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm during Crime, Possession Schedule I, II, Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.

Lauren Gibson

31-years-old

5’1″ and 165 lbs.

Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threats

James Scott Albertson

56-years-old

5’7″ and 145 lbs.

2 counts Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, and Hindering a 911 call.

Preston Gaines

60-years-old

5’7″ and 160 lbs.

2 Counts of Aggravated Assault, Obstruction of Law Enforcement, wanted in Henry County.