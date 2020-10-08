State School Superintendent visits Hunt Elementary

|
Listen to the content of this post:
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — State School Superintendent Richard Woods made a visit to students and faculty at Hunt Elementary Thursday.
As Peach County School District continues in-person learning, Woods toured the school to see the changes and challenges this year.
School administrators and Woods discussed the handling of transportation, social distancing, cleanliness, and prevention practices.
Pocket Constitutions
Woods also gave each 4th-grade student a pocket Constitution.
“For all of our children to have a pocket Constitution and declaration is good so we can know our history,” Woods said. “That way we can become the best-informed citizens that we possibly can as they grow up. Again we want to start the foundation of right, and again it’s just good citizenship.”
Also, Woods plans to visit more schools across the state to review safety guidelines and challenges they face.