UPDATE (Thursday, October 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
12037
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 6, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/8/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  327,407 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 8.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1087 5856.37 33 98
Atkinson 452 5426.17 4 59
Bacon 613 5375.31 14 47
Baker 85 2727.86 5 20
Baldwin 2177 4900.06 61 167
Banks 514 2572.32 8 70
Barrow 2342 2711.18 47 249
Bartow 3083 2783.22 89 305
Ben Hill 818 4914.39 26 83
Berrien 466 2417.51 12 23
Bibb 6215 4084.78 183 873
Bleckley 443 3450.69 21 29
Brantley 358 1864.39 11 34
Brooks 529 3363.64 26 55
Bryan 1197 3058.49 13 82
Bulloch 2942 3702.17 29 134
Burke 847 3791.07 10 88
Butts 711 2824.34 43 54
Calhoun 251 3973.41 9 47
Camden 1341 2486.83 16 64
Candler 480 4429.27 22 33
Carroll 2933 2441.75 70 166
Catoosa 1262 1835.08 19 79
Charlton 643 4852.46 9 27
Chatham 8755 2996.48 172 792
Chattahoochee 1697 15787.52 1 14
Chattooga 827 3339.26 23 61
Cherokee 6359 2385.07 94 506
Clarke 5271 4061.52 45 235
Clay 121 4238.18 3 9
Clayton 7289 2391.11 165 652
Clinch 397 5964.54 11 29
Cobb 20294 2566.95 437 1842
Coffee 2130 4948.65 54 314
Colquitt 1954 4304.63 37 157
Columbia 3925 2474.3 61 188
Cook 558 3200.09 14 61
Coweta 2707 1780.91 52 136
Crawford 175 1431.14 5 27
Crisp 599 2687.42 19 78
Dade 300 1856.21 5 21
Dawson 852 3153.1 9 78
Decatur 1229 4669.1 33 95
DeKalb 19473 2455.13 375 2159
Dodge 445 2182.98 12 43
Dooly 348 2597.01 14 51
Dougherty 3192 3550.41 188 656
Douglas 3761 2475.87 70 426
Early 516 5085.75 33 39
Echols 243 6122.45 2 9
Effingham 1540 2405.27 27 103
Elbert 707 3731.86 5 50
Emanuel 1123 4954.99 32 80
Evans 436 4079.72 6 40
Fannin 731 2777.36 27 60
Fayette 1947 1656.4 52 111
Floyd 3374 3376.84 48 260
Forsyth 4312 1707.68 47 334
Franklin 789 3382.06 14 60
Fulton 28581 2600.21 583 2479
Gilmer 895 2848.78 14 81
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3541 4115.19 98 297
Gordon 1948 3355.79 40 119
Grady 822 3349.63 23 93
Greene 532 2842.34 25 58
Gwinnett 28461 2930.66 421 2763
Habersham 1758 3838.43 71 231
Hall 9773 4736.15 160 1006
Hancock 402 4906.63 43 66
Haralson 538 1751.19 9 29
Harris 807 2324.84 22 88
Hart 535 2049.26 13 68
Heard 201 1624.9 6 15
Henry 5551 2314.21 106 240
Houston 3250 2069.55 84 384
Irwin 332 3519.56 7 39
Jackson 2106 2819.28 36 174
Jasper 229 1612.79 4 21
Jeff Davis 740 4885.13 22 55
Jefferson 818 5341.87 30 79
Jenkins 450 5247.2 30 65
Johnson 424 4388.78 22 58
Jones 588 2056.59 12 51
Lamar 386 1995.14 19 42
Lanier 301 2907.93 6 15
Laurens 1786 3776.22 79 153
Lee 720 2402.32 26 105
Liberty 1150 1857.72 23 112
Lincoln 217 2670.77 7 24
Long 260 1305.55 4 18
Lowndes 4065 3448.48 85 206
Lumpkin 952 2816.4 14 95
Macon 238 1832.46 10 49
Madison 725 2402.49 9 58
Marion 194 2339.32 9 21
McDuffie 626 2898.55 14 72
McIntosh 297 2038.85 7 30
Meriwether 560 2664.13 14 74
Miller 288 4996.53 2 12
Mitchell 832 3772.22 45 152
Monroe 720 2596.75 54 88
Montgomery 333 3610.15 5 24
Morgan 498 2602.15 3 38
Murray 873 2168.35 6 53
Muscogee 6159 3214.07 172 675
Newton 2664 2371.08 92 280
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15873 0 169 658
Oconee 789 1890.41 26 64
Oglethorpe 365 2395.01 11 47
Paulding 2891 1675.53 58 147
Peach 690 2520.55 25 108
Pickens 645 1923.65 10 59
Pierce 626 3202.87 22 82
Pike 358 1898.2 11 32
Polk 1529 3516.4 21 111
Pulaski 319 2928.49 22 37
Putnam 734 3353.9 24 70
Quitman 34 1482.13 1 7
Rabun 384 2260.69 11 49
Randolph 333 4930.41 29 55
Richmond 7370 3644.19 171 583
Rockdale 1912 2013.48 39 232
Schley 107 2028.44 2 16
Screven 429 3086.33 11 46
Seminole 368 4520.88 9 25
Spalding 1387 2006.95 61 191
Stephens 1159 4402.16 39 122
Stewart 523 8533.2 16 82
Sumter 943 3207.59 64 204
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 24
Taliaferro 24 1470.59 0 2
Tattnall 863 3396.17 11 63
Taylor 217 2726.82 11 32
Telfair 401 2563.28 21 41
Terrell 333 3932.92 32 74
Thomas 1529 3441.29 66 169
Tift 1844 4516.29 58 229
Toombs 1389 5147.69 52 107
Towns 375 3116.17 10 42
Treutlen 272 3983.01 11 30
Troup 2882 4092.94 102 319
Turner 320 3962.36 24 51
Twiggs 202 2498.14 9 49
Union 835 3295.84 21 88
Unknown 2148 0 4 50
Upson 814 3097.77 63 86
Walker 1655 2377.53 39 92
Walton 1919 2002.84 60 193
Ware 1536 4284.16 61 182
Warren 160 3071.02 5 25
Washington 704 3467.64 9 53
Wayne 1170 3903.38 30 111
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 349 4412.69 13 20
White 930 2928.4 20 102
Whitfield 4794 4580.02 63 250
Wilcox 250 2844.14 25 52
Wilkes 269 2686.24 6 30
Wilkinson 351 3935.42 18 66
Worth 563 2795.15 30 96
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,390,901 (3,083,121 reported molecular tests; 307,780 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 327,407* (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,386 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,294 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

