Vice Presidential Debate Recap: What did voters gain?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris met for the first and only Vice Presidential Debate of the 2020 Campaign.
It took place Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.
41NBC Anchor Shelby Coates spoke with Mercer University Political Science Department Chair and Professor Dr. Chris Grant about the debate.
Grant shares his thoughts on what voters gained from the debate. He also points out some high points, low points and why he says both candidates came out shining.