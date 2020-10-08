Vice Presidential Debate Recap: What did voters gain?

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris met for the first and only Vice Presidential Debate of the 2020 Campaign.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
12
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris met for the first and only Vice Presidential Debate of the 2020 Campaign.

It took place Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

41NBC Anchor Shelby Coates spoke with Mercer University Political Science Department Chair and Professor Dr. Chris Grant about the debate.

Grant shares his thoughts on what voters gained from the debate. He also points out some high points, low points and why he says both candidates came out shining.

Previous articleState School Superintendent visits Hunt Elementary
Next articleExperts say screen time matters when it comes to children
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.