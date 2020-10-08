Warm and dry today

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- We’ve got one final sunny and dry day ahead before tropical moisture moves in this weekend.

TODAY.

Under a partly to mostly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will climb back into the upper 80’s to near 90° in spots. Another mostly dry day is expected although a few light showers may work into our extreme southern communities later this evening. Overnight and into tomorrow morning cloud cover will build in across the area keeping overnight lows in the middle 60’s.

TOMORROW.

Temperatures will run in the middle 80° for your Friday afternoon thanks to a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible with the best chance for rain being later in the evening and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be warm for this time of year in the upper 60’s.

WEEKEND.

All eyes will be on Hurricane Delta and its potential impacts on Middle Georgia this weekend Delta makes landfall on Friday on the Gulf Coast before moving inland. Our impacts will begin during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday and continue through Sunday.

Right now, our impacts look to be minimal as the center of circulation will be well off to our northwest. Rain totals will be generally less than one inch are wide except in spots where heavy downpours set up. The potential for a brief spin up tornado is very low on Saturday and into Sunday, but we will continue to monitor that threat as we head throughout the next few days.

