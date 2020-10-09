1 dead, 1 injured in Crawford County car accident

KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Crawford County Friday afternoon.

A news release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in just after 12 p.m. about an accident with injuries on Highway 341 South between Lake Henry Road and Houze Road East.

“This was an overturned single vehicle accident,” the release said.

The male driver was taken by ambulance to Peach County Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead. A female passenger was taken by ambulance to The Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon with non-life threatening injuries.

Their names are being withheld until family members are notified.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are investigating the crash.

