Baldwin football opens 2020 season against Westside Friday

By
Montezz Allen
-
0
3
Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin and Westside meet for the first time since 2013 at Braves Field on Friday, for The End Zone Game of the Week.

It’s the season-opener for the Braves, after being delayed until October due to the pandemic. They’re playing a six-game region-only schedule this year.

Baldwin lost to the Seminoles, 20-9, in 2013.

Last year, the Braves finished 5-7 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Blessed Trinity.

Westside comes in with a 1-2 overall record. The Seminoles cruised to a 35-6 win over Southwest last Friday.

They’re 6-4 all-time against the Braves.

“I know that they have some good athletes,” said Westside head football coach Sheddrick Risper. “They have the cornerback that I think he’s committed to UGA, so Kirby Smart’s not going to recruit you if you can’t play football. The kid can play football, but he’s surrounded by a supporting cast. I think they have a lot of players returning, so it makes for a good football game.”

“We just have to ball, man,” said Baldwin defensive back Javon Bullard. Those boys coming down here. They’re trying to win. Nobody’s going nowhere to lose, so I believe they got some competitors over there and I know we have some competitors over here, so it’s going to be a real good matchup.”

Previous articleRain and clouds stick around for the weekend in Middle Georgia
mm
Montezz Allen
https://41nbc.com
Montezz Allen joined 41NBC as a sports reporter in 2019. He was born and raised on the West Side of Detroit, Michigan, but spent seven years in Chicago, Illinois. While there, he worked as a Sports Anchor at NCTV17, a Sports/News Reporter at Urban Broadcast Media and an Assistant Producer at WBBM-AM Newsradio — the No. 1-ranked news radio station in Chicago. He also made frequent guest appearances on WCIU's "The Jam" and The D & Davis Sports Radio Show at "670 The Score." He graduated from Oakland University — located in Rochester, Mich. — where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 2012 and then earned a Master of Arts from DePaul University in Chicago in 2014. He's the first person out of his immediate family to achieve the feat of earning a college degree — let alone two of them. He's extremely proud of that. Tezz has a strong love for the game of basketball. He played most of his life. It's his passion. He admits that he's a Kobe Bryant fan and believes the "Black Mamba" is the second greatest player of ALL TIME, hands down. In his spare time, Montezz loves to workout, travel, shop for the latest fashion and spend time with his family. Tezz is excited to be in Middle Georgia, and is looking to tell the best sports stories he possibly can. Don't hesitate to hit him up at mallen@41nbc.com.