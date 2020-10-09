Baldwin football opens 2020 season against Westside Friday

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin and Westside meet for the first time since 2013 at Braves Field on Friday, for The End Zone Game of the Week.
It’s the season-opener for the Braves, after being delayed until October due to the pandemic. They’re playing a six-game region-only schedule this year.
Baldwin lost to the Seminoles, 20-9, in 2013.
Last year, the Braves finished 5-7 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Blessed Trinity.
Westside comes in with a 1-2 overall record. The Seminoles cruised to a 35-6 win over Southwest last Friday.
They’re 6-4 all-time against the Braves.
“I know that they have some good athletes,” said Westside head football coach Sheddrick Risper. “They have the cornerback that I think he’s committed to UGA, so Kirby Smart’s not going to recruit you if you can’t play football. The kid can play football, but he’s surrounded by a supporting cast. I think they have a lot of players returning, so it makes for a good football game.”
“We just have to ball, man,” said Baldwin defensive back Javon Bullard. Those boys coming down here. They’re trying to win. Nobody’s going nowhere to lose, so I believe they got some competitors over there and I know we have some competitors over here, so it’s going to be a real good matchup.”