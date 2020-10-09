Cherry Blossom Festival names new Marketing and Events Manager

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The International Cherry Blossom Festival has a new Marketing and Events Manager. President and CEO Stacy Moore announced that Macon native Arah Adams will serve in the role.
Adams attended Mount deSales Academy before moving to Atlanta where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s of Business Administration from Georgia State University. She brings more than seven years of hospitality management experience to Cherry Blossom. She also served on the Royal Court as a Cherry Blossom Princess in 2009.
Adams is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She attends Unionville Missionary Baptist Church and serves on the Media Ministry as the Social Media Consultant. She also sits on the executive board for the Bacon N’ Macon Project, a non-profit organization that provides food, clothing and toiletries to the less fortunate in the community.
“We are thrilled to have Arah as an addition to our team”, said Moore. “She will be working alongside me to plan and execute our annual favorites such as the Ball, Pasta on Poplar, Parade, 3rd Street Park Festivities, Tunes and Balloons, Royalty Program, Bed Race, Weiner Dog Race, Food Truck Frenzy, as well as shaping our marketing campaign.”
The 39th Annual International Cherry Blossom Festival is set for March 19-28, 2021. Applications for Sanctioned Events, Vendors, Entertainment, and more will be available November 1.