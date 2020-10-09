It’s the Law: Presidential tax filings

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
This week Davis talks taxes and tax law. This comes after the latest developments surrounding President Trump and his tax returns following an article in the New York Times.
The article cites tax-return data from an unnamed source. And the writer claims the President only paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency.
Davis breaks down tax law. And he explains the legality behind President Trump and his tax filings.