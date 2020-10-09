Navicent Health partners, feeds hundreds impacted by COVID-19

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Navicent Health, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and World Changers Church partnered to feed families impacted by food insecurity.

Residents showed up to the food-drive drive-thru thankful for resources.

“I thank God they are out here doing this for this community,” Bronica Spencer said.

Organizers, local leaders, and volunteers distributed thousands of pounds of boxed food to those in need.

Spencer says COVID-19 shook her world as it did everyone else’s. She says no one should be ashamed of needing a little help.

“Everyone out here has these children, and don’t have any jobs or none of that. They need this type of stuff,” Spencer said.

According to Dr. Y. Monique Davis-Smith from Navicent Health, Friday’s mobile food pantry is a way to help address food insecurities locally. She says the lack of food resources poses an issue but COVID made it worse.

“One, being hungry is a challenge, so people need their nutrition. The other challenge is many people have chronic diseases, hypertension, diabetes, and they have dietary restrictions,” Davis-Smith said.

This means those people are limited to the types of food they can eat.

Health Educator at Navicent Health Charles Krauss says the pantry provides fresh fruits and vegetables and foods full of protein and nutrition.

“We give them meat, we give them proteins, vegetables, we give them dairy. We give away eggs,” Krauss said.

Davis Smith says that although they are providing a solution to food insecurities, Friday’s event is only a band-aide. She says because the area’s food insecurities problem goes beyond just a day.

“We will have to find some long-term solutions for this but in the meantime doing nothing is not an option,” Davis-Smith said.