New outdoor adventure game comes to Macon

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new outdoor adventure game comes to downtown Macon.
The Situation Room has created a game similar to the Amazing Race called “Macon Timescape.”
Players have 90 minutes to find clues to lead them through a series of puzzles, including many historic landmarks.
Co-founder Sarah Chooyick says this game will bring people together while social distancing. It will also test people’s knowledge of Macon.
“You’re going to uncover so much history throughout this outdoor adventure puzzle,” Chooyick said. “It’s not quite a scavenger hunt because there are no materials to find but there actual landmarks and places and that’s what makes it so much fun.”
Chooyick says the soft opening for the game starts Saturday. The game will officially open at the end of October.
She says they will offer three games each weekend with each group having a maximum capacity of 20 people.