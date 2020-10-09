Rain and clouds stick around for the weekend in Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

We have already got a few showers developing in parts of southwest GA this morning with Hurricane Delta still offshore. As Delta moves closer our rain chances will be increasing. Today expect only a few isolated showers during the day with better rain chances overnight.



The morning update on Delta keeps its strength at category 3, so still a major hurricane. Dry air is trying to work into the circulation, so that, combined with cooler waters along the gulf coast will help to weaken the storm to a category 2 by landfall.



Saturday, Delta will begin to slow down as it moves over land. Middle Georgia will still be within the range to be impacted by far outer bands through the day on Saturday.

Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Isolated, brief, spin-up tornadoes are not the main threat, but should be considered a non-zero risk. Have a way to get your warnings on Saturday.



Sunday continues the threat for rain and storms, as well as gusty winds. Based on the latest forecast the center of circulation for Delta will be moving north of our area during the day.

By the evening, we should start to clear out from west to east.



Main impacts for Middle Georgia will be gusty winds, thanks to an expansive wind field. That being said, don’t expect wind gusts over 30 mph outside of isolated severe storms.



Flooding rains really won’t be much of a problem through the weekend. Most of us will probably see .25-.75″ of rain, but some areas that get under one of the tropical bands could max out their rain totals around 1.5-2″.

Main takeaways: There will be rain around Middle Georgia, but it won’t be a total rain out. We will see some breezy conditions all weekend. Although it is not the main concern, it is not out of the question that we could see a few weak, spin-up tornadoes, so stay weather aware.