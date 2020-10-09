Rev. Warnock campaigns in Macon

Peyton Lewis
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Rev. Raphael Warnock addressed his supporters at the Tubman Museum Friday.

Warnock spoke for 20 minutes about his background and what he would do in a Senate role.

Warnock focused on healthcare, racial equality, and wages in the United States. Those who support Warnock met in the lobby of the museum.

Warnock says if elected as a US senator, he plans to make healthcare his top priority.

“I want to go inside the door and write the legislation until we make sure that everyone with a pre-existing condition is always covered,” Warnock said. “All of our children have the coverage they need and that our old people do not have to decide between prescriptions and food.”

Warnock encouraged people attending to vote and to help get other people out to the polls to vote as well.

 

