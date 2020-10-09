Two arrested for drugs, stolen guns in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A drug and gun bust in Monroe County leads to two arrests Wednesday night.
Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Ham Road around 6:30pm. Deputies reported finding about 20 grams of suspected meth, a pound and a half of liquid meth, marijuana, plastic bags and scales. Deputies say they also found 10 guns. And two of them were reported stolen.
Deputies arrested Danny Brown and Francis Watson who lived in the home.
They are facing several gun and drug charges, including trafficking and manufacturing meth.
