Two men charged in shooting at “illegal and unauthorized” block party in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in jail in connection to a double shooting at an unauthorized block party in Fort Valley, and one of the suspects is an employee with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office.
Fort Valley police arrested 22-year-old Nicholas Wells of Marietta and 24-year-old Jefferson Jones of Warner Robins. Both are charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says Jones is a jail officer who has worked with the office since May 11, 2020.
According to the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Evergreen Street and Brooks Blvd just before 2:00 Friday morning. That’s where officers reported finding two men with shots to the upper torso and leg. Police have identified the victims as 23-year-old Brian Williams of Warner Robins and 22-year-old Jahseari Patterson of Cairo. Emergency units transported both men to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon where they are listed in stable condition.
Chief Lawrence Spurgeon says the shooting happened when a large crowd gathered in the area for “an illegal and unauthorized block party.” Spurgeon says officers from Byron Police, Warner Robins Police and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office helped with crowd and traffic control during the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety’s investigation.
Jones has been placed on leave without pending termination. Sheriff Deese says Jones is being held in the Bibb County Jail as he waits for his first court appearance hearing.