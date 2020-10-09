UPDATE (Friday, October 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 9, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/9/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  329,032 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 9.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1093 5888.69 34 99
Atkinson 456 5474.19 4 59
Bacon 612 5366.54 14 47
Baker 85 2727.86 6 20
Baldwin 2189 4927.07 61 169
Banks 519 2597.34 8 70
Barrow 2358 2729.7 47 251
Bartow 3107 2804.89 90 307
Ben Hill 824 4950.44 27 86
Berrien 468 2427.89 12 24
Bibb 6247 4105.82 186 878
Bleckley 454 3536.38 21 29
Brantley 363 1890.43 11 35
Brooks 530 3370 26 55
Bryan 1207 3084.04 13 84
Bulloch 2947 3708.46 31 135
Burke 849 3800.02 11 88
Butts 713 2832.29 43 54
Calhoun 252 3989.24 10 47
Camden 1344 2492.4 16 64
Candler 485 4475.41 22 34
Carroll 2954 2459.23 71 166
Catoosa 1280 1861.25 19 80
Charlton 642 4844.92 9 27
Chatham 8809 3014.96 173 795
Chattahoochee 1697 15787.52 1 14
Chattooga 831 3355.41 24 61
Cherokee 6393 2397.82 96 509
Clarke 5307 4089.26 45 235
Clay 121 4238.18 3 9
Clayton 7347 2410.13 167 653
Clinch 399 5994.59 11 29
Cobb 20367 2576.18 437 1847
Coffee 2141 4974.21 55 315
Colquitt 1966 4331.06 37 157
Columbia 3947 2488.16 61 189
Cook 561 3217.3 14 61
Coweta 2718 1788.15 55 136
Crawford 177 1447.5 6 28
Crisp 601 2696.4 19 78
Dade 301 1862.39 5 21
Dawson 855 3164.21 9 78
Decatur 1230 4672.9 33 96
DeKalb 19571 2467.49 378 2162
Dodge 449 2202.6 12 43
Dooly 350 2611.94 14 52
Dougherty 3204 3563.76 188 657
Douglas 3779 2487.72 70 429
Early 516 5085.75 33 39
Echols 243 6122.45 2 9
Effingham 1550 2420.89 28 104
Elbert 712 3758.25 6 50
Emanuel 1125 4963.82 34 80
Evans 439 4107.79 6 40
Fannin 739 2807.75 27 60
Fayette 1954 1662.36 51 111
Floyd 3393 3395.85 48 259
Forsyth 4334 1716.39 47 334
Franklin 801 3433.49 15 61
Fulton 28834 2623.23 588 2491
Gilmer 905 2880.61 13 82
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3545 4119.84 98 302
Gordon 1965 3385.07 40 121
Grady 823 3353.71 23 93
Greene 536 2863.71 25 58
Gwinnett 28593 2944.26 422 2776
Habersham 1766 3855.9 71 232
Hall 9848 4772.5 161 1013
Hancock 402 4906.63 43 66
Haralson 541 1760.95 9 29
Harris 807 2324.84 22 88
Hart 540 2068.41 13 68
Heard 202 1632.98 6 15
Henry 5587 2329.22 106 241
Houston 3270 2082.29 85 384
Irwin 334 3540.76 6 40
Jackson 2125 2844.71 35 175
Jasper 230 1619.83 3 20
Jeff Davis 744 4911.54 22 55
Jefferson 823 5374.52 30 79
Jenkins 451 5258.86 30 65
Johnson 426 4409.48 22 58
Jones 592 2070.58 13 51
Lamar 388 2005.48 19 44
Lanier 301 2907.93 7 16
Laurens 1808 3822.73 80 156
Lee 724 2415.67 26 105
Liberty 1161 1875.48 24 112
Lincoln 217 2670.77 7 24
Long 260 1305.55 4 18
Lowndes 4093 3472.23 85 206
Lumpkin 958 2834.15 14 95
Macon 238 1832.46 10 49
Madison 731 2422.37 9 58
Marion 194 2339.32 9 21
McDuffie 632 2926.33 14 73
McIntosh 298 2045.72 7 30
Meriwether 560 2664.13 14 74
Miller 289 5013.88 2 12
Mitchell 832 3772.22 45 152
Monroe 724 2611.17 54 88
Montgomery 336 3642.67 5 24
Morgan 499 2607.38 3 38
Murray 882 2190.71 6 53
Muscogee 6166 3217.73 173 676
Newton 2669 2375.53 91 279
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15706 0 170 660
Oconee 792 1897.6 27 65
Oglethorpe 371 2434.38 11 47
Paulding 2907 1684.81 58 147
Peach 693 2531.51 24 107
Pickens 646 1926.63 9 59
Pierce 628 3213.1 22 82
Pike 362 1919.41 12 32
Polk 1539 3539.4 21 111
Pulaski 319 2928.49 22 37
Putnam 742 3390.45 25 72
Quitman 37 1612.9 1 7
Rabun 387 2278.35 11 50
Randolph 335 4960.02 29 56
Richmond 7424 3670.89 172 589
Rockdale 1924 2026.12 40 232
Schley 107 2028.44 2 16
Screven 429 3086.33 11 46
Seminole 369 4533.17 9 25
Spalding 1399 2024.31 62 192
Stephens 1178 4474.32 39 122
Stewart 523 8533.2 16 82
Sumter 946 3217.8 64 204
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 24
Taliaferro 24 1470.59 0 2
Tattnall 866 3407.97 11 63
Taylor 217 2726.82 12 32
Telfair 402 2569.68 21 43
Terrell 333 3932.92 32 74
Thomas 1538 3461.55 66 170
Tift 1853 4538.33 59 229
Toombs 1400 5188.45 53 107
Towns 377 3132.79 10 42
Treutlen 273 3997.66 11 30
Troup 2891 4105.72 103 320
Turner 323 3999.5 24 51
Twiggs 204 2522.88 9 49
Union 841 3319.52 22 87
Unknown 2159 0 4 49
Upson 817 3109.18 65 87
Walker 1665 2391.9 39 92
Walton 1937 2021.63 62 198
Ware 1537 4286.95 62 182
Warren 160 3071.02 5 25
Washington 705 3472.56 9 53
Wayne 1173 3913.39 29 110
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 352 4450.63 13 20
White 948 2985.07 22 106
Whitfield 4833 4617.28 62 252
Wilcox 249 2832.76 25 51
Wilkes 271 2706.21 6 30
Wilkinson 352 3946.63 18 68
Worth 565 2805.08 31 96
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,421,378 (3,112,629 reported molecular tests; 308,749 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 329,032* (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,510 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,348 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, October 9, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

