Severe Storms Possible Saturday in Middle Georgia

Tropical Storm Delta is working its way across the southeast today and with it, chances for severe storm will be increasing through the day.

Main threats with storms today will be gusty winds, brief spin-up tornadoes, and heavy rain. Timing for these storms will be during the afternoon and overnight hours, mainly west of I-75.



Big picture: Delta has now weakened to a tropical storm this morning and is moving to the east, northeast. Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama have already seen heavy rain and gusty winds as this system has started pushing through.

We will see our rain chances increasing through the afternoon and evening as the center of circulation from Delta gets closer to Georgia.



As far as timing is concerned, the best chance of strong storms will be after 5pm and through the overnight hours. Pictured above is our model guidance showing some activity around 5:30 pm.

Any storms that pop up this evening will be capable of strong gusty winds and brief spin-up tornadoes.



A line of storms will likely get a little more organized late tonight. Heavy rain and gusty winds push through by around midnight.



By early tomorrow morning our severe threat is a little lower, but still possible, so the main thing will be having a way to get your warnings that will wake you up!



Rain chances will start to dwindle down through the day on Sunday, but it will be staying breezy as Delta passes to our north. Wind gusts could get up to 30 mph between today and tomorrow afternoon.

Main takeaways: Severe weather including brief, spin-up tornadoes will be possible this afternoon through tomorrow morning. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible as well, all associated with Tropical Storm Delta. Make sure you have a way to get your warnings, that will wake you up, because our severe threat could linger overnight.