UPDATE (Saturday, October 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 10, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/10/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  330,269 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 10.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1099 5921.02 34 101
Atkinson 455 5462.18 4 59
Bacon 614 5384.08 14 46
Baker 85 2727.86 6 20
Baldwin 2193 4936.08 61 170
Banks 523 2617.36 8 71
Barrow 2375 2749.38 47 252
Bartow 3130 2825.65 91 309
Ben Hill 824 4950.44 27 86
Berrien 468 2427.89 12 24
Bibb 6270 4120.93 186 878
Bleckley 457 3559.74 21 29
Brantley 370 1926.88 11 36
Brooks 530 3370 26 55
Bryan 1209 3089.15 13 84
Bulloch 2951 3713.49 32 135
Burke 852 3813.45 11 88
Butts 715 2840.23 43 54
Calhoun 255 4036.73 9 46
Camden 1353 2509.09 16 66
Candler 491 4530.77 23 34
Carroll 2978 2479.21 72 168
Catoosa 1285 1868.52 19 80
Charlton 643 4852.46 9 27
Chatham 8842 3026.26 175 800
Chattahoochee 1706 15871.24 1 14
Chattooga 832 3359.44 26 63
Cherokee 6423 2409.07 96 512
Clarke 5354 4125.47 45 235
Clay 121 4238.18 3 9
Clayton 7408 2430.14 168 653
Clinch 401 6024.64 11 29
Cobb 20439 2585.29 439 1852
Coffee 2147 4988.15 56 316
Colquitt 1974 4348.69 37 157
Columbia 3969 2502.03 62 189
Cook 561 3217.3 14 61
Coweta 2743 1804.59 56 138
Crawford 179 1463.85 6 28
Crisp 603 2705.37 19 78
Dade 303 1874.77 5 21
Dawson 858 3175.31 9 79
Decatur 1234 4688.09 34 96
DeKalb 19613 2472.79 378 2166
Dodge 453 2222.22 12 43
Dooly 350 2611.94 14 52
Dougherty 3215 3576 188 657
Douglas 3809 2507.47 70 435
Early 518 5105.46 33 39
Echols 243 6122.45 2 9
Effingham 1561 2438.07 28 105
Elbert 714 3768.8 8 53
Emanuel 1129 4981.47 34 80
Evans 441 4126.51 6 40
Fannin 745 2830.55 27 62
Fayette 1953 1661.51 51 111
Floyd 3409 3411.87 49 259
Forsyth 4356 1725.1 48 335
Franklin 802 3437.78 16 61
Fulton 28942 2633.05 590 2496
Gilmer 907 2886.97 13 82
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3556 4132.63 98 305
Gordon 1988 3424.69 39 120
Grady 828 3374.08 23 94
Greene 539 2879.74 24 58
Gwinnett 28712 2956.51 423 2784
Habersham 1775 3875.55 72 232
Hall 9941 4817.57 162 1017
Hancock 402 4906.63 43 66
Haralson 544 1770.72 9 29
Harris 812 2339.25 24 90
Hart 541 2072.24 14 68
Heard 203 1641.07 6 15
Henry 5618 2342.14 106 244
Houston 3284 2091.2 86 384
Irwin 335 3551.36 6 40
Jackson 2140 2864.79 36 175
Jasper 231 1626.88 3 20
Jeff Davis 746 4924.74 22 55
Jefferson 825 5387.58 30 79
Jenkins 452 5270.52 30 65
Johnson 429 4440.53 22 58
Jones 598 2091.57 13 51
Lamar 390 2015.82 19 44
Lanier 301 2907.93 7 16
Laurens 1829 3867.13 81 157
Lee 724 2415.67 26 105
Liberty 1163 1878.72 24 114
Lincoln 219 2695.38 7 24
Long 260 1305.55 4 17
Lowndes 4101 3479.02 85 206
Lumpkin 967 2860.78 14 96
Macon 240 1847.86 10 49
Madison 733 2429 9 59
Marion 194 2339.32 9 21
McDuffie 637 2949.48 14 73
McIntosh 298 2045.72 7 31
Meriwether 562 2673.64 14 75
Miller 292 5065.93 2 12
Mitchell 839 3803.95 46 152
Monroe 727 2621.99 54 88
Montgomery 342 3707.72 7 25
Morgan 501 2617.83 4 38
Murray 888 2205.61 7 55
Muscogee 6177 3223.47 173 675
Newton 2680 2385.32 91 281
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15526 0 170 659
Oconee 795 1904.78 27 67
Oglethorpe 372 2440.94 11 47
Paulding 2922 1693.5 59 147
Peach 704 2571.69 24 107
Pickens 653 1947.51 9 59
Pierce 630 3223.33 22 82
Pike 362 1919.41 11 31
Polk 1548 3560.09 21 111
Pulaski 320 2937.67 22 38
Putnam 745 3404.16 26 73
Quitman 38 1656.5 1 7
Rabun 397 2337.22 11 50
Randolph 336 4974.83 29 56
Richmond 7467 3692.15 172 591
Rockdale 1936 2038.75 40 237
Schley 107 2028.44 2 16
Screven 429 3086.33 11 46
Seminole 370 4545.45 10 25
Spalding 1407 2035.88 62 193
Stephens 1190 4519.9 41 123
Stewart 523 8533.2 16 82
Sumter 946 3217.8 64 204
Talbot 166 2695.68 6 24
Taliaferro 24 1470.59 0 2
Tattnall 869 3419.78 11 63
Taylor 219 2751.95 12 32
Telfair 403 2576.07 22 43
Terrell 333 3932.92 32 74
Thomas 1540 3466.05 67 171
Tift 1861 4557.92 59 230
Toombs 1406 5210.69 54 107
Towns 382 3174.34 10 43
Treutlen 274 4012.3 11 30
Troup 2893 4108.56 103 320
Turner 323 3999.5 24 51
Twiggs 205 2535.25 9 49
Union 843 3327.41 22 87
Unknown 2126 0 5 50
Upson 818 3112.99 67 88
Walker 1671 2400.52 39 92
Walton 1953 2038.32 63 201
Ware 1557 4342.73 62 182
Warren 161 3090.21 5 25
Washington 709 3492.27 10 53
Wayne 1177 3926.74 29 110
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 355 4488.56 13 20
White 955 3007.12 22 106
Whitfield 4851 4634.48 62 253
Wilcox 249 2832.76 25 51
Wilkes 271 2706.21 6 30
Wilkinson 354 3969.05 18 68
Worth 569 2824.94 31 96
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,442,732 (3,132,559 reported molecular tests; 310,173 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 330,269* (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,611 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,393 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 10, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

