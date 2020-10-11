UPDATE (Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 11, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/11/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  331,409 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 11.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1106 5958.73 34 101
Atkinson 457 5486.19 4 59
Bacon 614 5384.08 14 46
Baker 85 2727.86 6 20
Baldwin 2196 4942.83 61 170
Banks 525 2627.36 8 71
Barrow 2381 2756.33 47 253
Bartow 3149 2842.8 91 309
Ben Hill 830 4986.48 27 86
Berrien 468 2427.89 12 24
Bibb 6295 4137.36 188 879
Bleckley 465 3622.06 21 29
Brantley 374 1947.71 11 36
Brooks 530 3370 26 55
Bryan 1213 3099.37 13 84
Bulloch 2959 3723.56 32 135
Burke 854 3822.4 11 88
Butts 716 2844.2 43 54
Calhoun 255 4036.73 9 46
Camden 1357 2516.5 16 66
Candler 499 4604.6 23 34
Carroll 2990 2489.2 72 168
Catoosa 1289 1874.34 19 80
Charlton 644 4860.01 9 27
Chatham 8868 3035.16 175 800
Chattahoochee 1706 15871.24 1 14
Chattooga 838 3383.67 26 63
Cherokee 6471 2427.08 97 512
Clarke 5373 4140.12 46 235
Clay 122 4273.2 3 9
Clayton 7466 2449.17 170 654
Clinch 404 6069.71 11 29
Cobb 20545 2598.7 442 1855
Coffee 2149 4992.8 57 316
Colquitt 1976 4353.09 37 157
Columbia 3982 2510.23 62 189
Cook 562 3223.03 14 61
Coweta 2757 1813.8 58 139
Crawford 182 1488.39 6 28
Crisp 607 2723.32 19 79
Dade 305 1887.14 5 21
Dawson 858 3175.31 9 79
Decatur 1235 4691.89 34 96
DeKalb 19702 2484.01 380 2167
Dodge 459 2251.66 12 43
Dooly 351 2619.4 14 53
Dougherty 3216 3577.11 188 657
Douglas 3838 2526.56 70 435
Early 519 5115.32 33 39
Echols 243 6122.45 2 9
Effingham 1595 2491.18 28 105
Elbert 715 3774.08 8 53
Emanuel 1134 5003.53 34 80
Evans 443 4145.22 6 40
Fannin 752 2857.14 28 63
Fayette 1962 1669.16 51 111
Floyd 3423 3425.88 49 260
Forsyth 4375 1732.63 48 335
Franklin 804 3446.35 16 61
Fulton 29072 2644.88 591 2501
Gilmer 926 2947.45 13 82
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3561 4138.44 98 305
Gordon 1993 3433.31 39 120
Grady 828 3374.08 23 94
Greene 541 2890.42 24 58
Gwinnett 28796 2965.16 424 2785
Habersham 1778 3882.1 72 232
Hall 9964 4828.71 162 1017
Hancock 405 4943.24 43 66
Haralson 546 1777.23 9 29
Harris 818 2356.53 24 90
Hart 542 2076.07 14 68
Heard 203 1641.07 6 15
Henry 5649 2355.06 106 245
Houston 3297 2099.48 86 386
Irwin 339 3593.77 6 40
Jackson 2149 2876.84 37 175
Jasper 232 1633.92 3 20
Jeff Davis 747 4931.34 22 55
Jefferson 825 5387.58 31 79
Jenkins 455 5305.5 31 65
Johnson 433 4481.94 22 58
Jones 600 2098.56 13 51
Lamar 390 2015.82 19 44
Lanier 305 2946.58 7 16
Laurens 1840 3890.39 81 158
Lee 724 2415.67 26 105
Liberty 1164 1880.33 24 114
Lincoln 219 2695.38 7 24
Long 260 1305.55 4 17
Lowndes 4128 3501.93 85 206
Lumpkin 967 2860.78 14 96
Macon 240 1847.86 10 49
Madison 736 2438.94 10 60
Marion 194 2339.32 9 22
McDuffie 638 2954.11 14 73
McIntosh 298 2045.72 7 31
Meriwether 563 2678.4 14 75
Miller 295 5117.97 2 12
Mitchell 840 3808.49 46 153
Monroe 728 2625.6 54 88
Montgomery 343 3718.56 7 25
Morgan 504 2633.5 4 38
Murray 892 2215.54 7 55
Muscogee 6191 3230.77 173 676
Newton 2694 2397.78 91 280
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15431 0 170 659
Oconee 798 1911.97 27 67
Oglethorpe 375 2460.63 11 47
Paulding 2933 1699.88 59 147
Peach 704 2571.69 24 107
Pickens 656 1956.46 9 59
Pierce 632 3233.56 23 82
Pike 363 1924.71 11 31
Polk 1555 3576.19 21 111
Pulaski 320 2937.67 22 38
Putnam 747 3413.3 27 73
Quitman 38 1656.5 1 7
Rabun 397 2337.22 11 50
Randolph 336 4974.83 29 56
Richmond 7490 3703.52 172 591
Rockdale 1946 2049.28 40 237
Schley 107 2028.44 2 16
Screven 433 3115.11 11 46
Seminole 374 4594.59 10 25
Spalding 1415 2047.46 62 193
Stephens 1193 4531.3 41 123
Stewart 523 8533.2 16 82
Sumter 946 3217.8 64 204
Talbot 167 2711.92 6 25
Taliaferro 24 1470.59 0 2
Tattnall 871 3427.65 11 63
Taylor 221 2777.08 12 32
Telfair 405 2588.85 22 43
Terrell 335 3956.54 32 74
Thomas 1540 3466.05 67 171
Tift 1867 4572.62 59 230
Toombs 1410 5225.51 54 107
Towns 382 3174.34 10 43
Treutlen 277 4056.23 11 30
Troup 2905 4125.6 103 320
Turner 324 4011.89 24 51
Twiggs 205 2535.25 9 50
Union 842 3323.47 22 87
Unknown 2077 0 4 44
Upson 819 3116.79 67 88
Walker 1672 2401.95 40 92
Walton 1962 2047.72 63 201
Ware 1581 4409.67 62 182
Warren 161 3090.21 5 25
Washington 710 3497.19 10 53
Wayne 1182 3943.42 29 110
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 356 4501.2 13 20
White 957 3013.41 22 106
Whitfield 4877 4659.32 62 255
Wilcox 249 2832.76 25 51
Wilkes 271 2706.21 6 30
Wilkinson 354 3969.05 18 68
Worth 570 2829.91 31 97
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,462,294 (3,151,039 reported molecular tests; 311,255 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 331,409* (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,635 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,416 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent

