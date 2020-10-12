Medical Monday: How to get a mammogram for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to BreastCancer.org, finding breast cancer early reduces your risk of death by 25-30%, in some cases even more.
Latasha Hill, Lead Mammography Technologist at Navicent Health’s Breast Care Center, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak via Zoom. She shared why mammograms are important and how women can get one this month.
Click on the video to hear what Hill had to say.
Navicent Health’s Mammo Marathon
When: Thursday, October 22, 2020
Time: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Locations: Several locations across central Georgia, including…
- Breast Care Center, Navicent Health (800 First Street, Macon)
- Diagnostics Hardeman, Navicent Health (1650 Hardeman Ave., Macon)
- Diagnostics Monroe, Navicent Health (120 North Lee Street, Suite B, Forsyth)
- Diagnostics Zebulon, Navicent Health (5925 Zebulon Rd., Macon)
- Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health (1960 Hwy 247 Connector, Byron)
No appointment is necessary, this is a walk-in event. Patients will be billed as they normally would with a scheduled mammogram appointment. A limited number of grants for screening mammography are available for qualifying uninsured or underinsured patients. Please call (478)633-7020 to check grant eligibility.