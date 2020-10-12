A dry cold front brings low humidity this week

After a weekend dealing with severe weather, rain, and high humidity a cold front is on the way tomorrow that will get us back to dry weather.

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine to the area through much of the rest of the week.

The above graphics show the before and after of humidity with the frontal passage and I can definitely say I’m ready for some of those smiley faces (and so is my hair, my goodness).

High pressure in the area for most of the week will keep us dry and sunny. High temps will warm to the low 80’s this week ahead of our next BIG cool down.

Thursday into Friday will bring a big fall cold front to Middle Georgia. Although areas around us might see some showers, it looks like most of Middle Georgia will be staying dry (we will continue to monitor the rain forecast for the end of the week).

This front will bring our lows down to the 40’s Friday night, so be ready to bring a jacket to the football games Friday.

There shouldn’t be any weather worries this weekend with full sunshine and some cool temperatures. This cool air will stick around through the weekend and into next week as well.

