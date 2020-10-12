Bibb deputies: Man killed after being shot during altercation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot during an altercation Monday night.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which said a 26-year-old man was shot just after 7:15 at Hunters Run Apartments in the 6000 block of Thomaston Road.

“The details surrounding the incident are being investigated,” the release said.

The victim’s identity will be released once his family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

