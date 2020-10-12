Early voting starts in Middle Georgia

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting starts today in Georgia. Below is a list of the locations.
Bibb County’s early voting locations
- Board of Elections Office on Pio Nono Avenue
- Elaine Lucas Senior Center in Central City Park, now Carolyn Crayton Park
- Theron Ussery Park Community Center in north Macon.
Houston County, early voting locations
Early voting in Houston County starts on Tuesday due to the Columbus Day holiday.
- Board of Elections Office on Main Street in Perry
- Houston Health Pavilion on North Houston Road
- Central Georgia Tech on Cohen Walker Drive
Other Middle Georgia counties starting early voting on Tuesday
- Bleckley
- Hancock
- Jones
- Pulaski
- Taylor
- Twiggs
All other counties in our coverage area start Monday.