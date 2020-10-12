Early voting starts in Middle Georgia

Voting machines
Macon-Bibb Board of Elections says early voting starts October 12 and ends on October 30.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting starts today in Georgia. Below is a list of the locations.

Bibb County’s early voting locations

  • Board of Elections Office on Pio Nono Avenue
  • Elaine Lucas Senior Center in Central City Park, now Carolyn Crayton Park
  • Theron Ussery Park Community Center in north Macon.

Houston County, early voting locations

Early voting in Houston County starts on Tuesday due to the Columbus Day holiday. 

  • Board of Elections Office on Main Street in Perry
  • Houston Health Pavilion on North Houston Road
  • Central Georgia Tech on Cohen Walker Drive

Other Middle Georgia counties starting early voting on Tuesday

  • Bleckley
  • Hancock
  • Jones
  • Pulaski
  • Taylor
  • Twiggs

All other counties in our coverage area start Monday. 

 