Gender Equality Bus to make stop in Macon

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A bus tour advocating for gender equality is coming to Macon.
VoteEqualityUS is running the event and driving “The Notorious RVG” branded RV which stands for Ruthless Vote Getter.
According to the group, the tour traveled through North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The mission aims to inform, inspire, and motivate people to vote for equality candidates in the upcoming election.
Group members plan to park the RV and have an open, outdoor forum where nonpartisan volunteers can answer voter questions. They will also talk about what we need to do to enshrine gender equality in the US Constitution.
“‘We the People,’ ‘Justice for all,’ ‘All men created equal,’ these are all phrases we’ve heard in school, but right now, gender equality is NOT guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, but the 28th Amendment (Equal Rights) can fix that,” said Kati Hornung, VoteEqualityUS’s campaign coordinator. “Georgia is tearing down the barriers to social and gender equality and we’re joining the majority of the nation towards the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. This campaign is a call to Georgians to help pave the way to enshrining the great 28th Amendment.”
To get more information about gender equality, The Notorious RVG will be at the Web on Washington Avenue in Macon from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday.