Celebrate, honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Ocmulgee Mounds

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More people are observing Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time to recognize Native American history and culture.
This comes after controversy with Columbus Day.
Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park Acting Superintendent Melissa English-Rias says the commemoration fits the education of the park.
Although there’s an annual Ocmulgee Indian celebration that teaches the history and culture of the first settlers, the community show honor by learning about the park.
“You can learn about the different time periods and which the indigenous people lived and this area,” Rias said.
To learn more about Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the connection with Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, visit their Facebook.