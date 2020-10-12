Macon boutique owner explains overcoming COVID-19 on Kelly Clarkson Show

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One of Middle Georgia’s own will be on the Kelly Clarkson Show tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday, October 13) discussing how her business overcame COVID-19 challenges.
Virginia Sharp owns Daemarii’s Unique Boutique in the Ingleside business community. She says COVID-19 forced her to change the way she does business.
Sharp says she thought it was a prank when NBC producers called her to be on the show.
In July, Sharp started hosting Facebook Live events during which she sells jewelry and clothes. The idea was an instant success.
“My first one was a show called ‘Welcome to the Dinner Party’ and I set up my entire dining room area with plates, glasses, the whole nine,” Sharp said. “I sold out when I did my first live show.”
Sharp holds a different themed show on Facebook every Friday night at 7. Click here to tune in on Friday. Daemarii’s Unique Boutique is located at 2384 Ingleside Avenue.
You can also watch her on the Kelly Clarkson Show on 41NBC at 3 p.m. on October 13.