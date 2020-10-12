Mercer football falls to Jacksonville State, 34-28, Saturday in season opener

|
Listen to the content of this post:
JACKSONVILLE, Alabama (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer (0-1) football lost on the road against Jacksonville State University Saturday in its season opener.
34-28 was the final.
The Bears led 14-3 after the first quarter, but the Gamecocks (1-1) scored 24 straight points and built up a 27-14 halftime lead.
The Bears rallied back, but it wasn’t enough to get over the hump.
Senior running back Tyray Devezin became the fourth Mercer Bear in program history to rush for a career 2,000 yards. Devezin eclipsed 2,000 yards after a three-yard touchdown run.
Next up: The Bears travel to Army West Point Saturday, October 24th. Kickoff is at 1:30 P.M. Eastern Time.