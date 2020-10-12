President Donald Trump visiting Middle Georgia Friday

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – President Donald Trump will be in Middle Georgia Friday.
That’s according to a news release Monday night from the president’s re-election campaign, which said President Trump will deliver remarks at Make America Great Again Rallies in both Ocala, Florida and Macon Friday.
President Trump is scheduled to speak at Middle Georgia Regional Airport at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Click here to register for tickets.
You may only register up to 2 tickets per mobile number for the event and all tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.
“All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer,” the release said.
