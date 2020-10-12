UPDATE (Monday, October 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
12414
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 12, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/12/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  332,311 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, October 12.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1108 5969.51 34 101
Atkinson 464 5570.23 4 59
Bacon 616 5401.61 14 46
Baker 85 2727.86 6 20
Baldwin 2202 4956.33 62 170
Banks 526 2632.37 8 71
Barrow 2385 2760.96 47 253
Bartow 3153 2846.41 91 309
Ben Hill 835 5016.52 29 87
Berrien 469 2433.08 12 24
Bibb 6311 4147.88 188 879
Bleckley 467 3637.64 21 30
Brantley 374 1947.71 11 36
Brooks 532 3382.72 26 55
Bryan 1217 3109.59 13 84
Bulloch 2964 3729.85 32 135
Burke 856 3831.35 11 88
Butts 718 2852.15 43 54
Calhoun 256 4052.56 9 46
Camden 1358 2518.36 16 66
Candler 501 4623.05 23 34
Carroll 3015 2510.01 72 168
Catoosa 1292 1878.7 19 80
Charlton 645 4867.56 9 27
Chatham 8888 3042 176 799
Chattahoochee 1706 15871.24 1 14
Chattooga 838 3383.67 26 63
Cherokee 6497 2436.83 97 514
Clarke 5375 4141.66 46 236
Clay 122 4273.2 3 9
Clayton 7509 2463.28 170 655
Clinch 405 6084.74 11 30
Cobb 20610 2606.92 443 1855
Coffee 2150 4995.12 57 316
Colquitt 1986 4375.12 37 157
Columbia 4007 2525.99 62 190
Cook 563 3228.77 15 61
Coweta 2760 1815.78 58 139
Crawford 183 1496.57 6 28
Crisp 608 2727.8 19 79
Dade 306 1893.33 5 21
Dawson 858 3175.31 9 79
Decatur 1236 4695.69 34 96
DeKalb 19743 2489.18 380 2167
Dodge 462 2266.37 12 43
Dooly 352 2626.87 14 54
Dougherty 3223 3584.9 188 657
Douglas 3850 2534.46 70 435
Early 519 5115.32 33 39
Echols 243 6122.45 2 9
Effingham 1600 2498.98 28 105
Elbert 719 3795.2 8 53
Emanuel 1135 5007.94 34 80
Evans 445 4163.94 6 40
Fannin 752 2857.14 28 64
Fayette 1966 1672.57 51 111
Floyd 3438 3440.89 49 260
Forsyth 4378 1733.81 48 335
Franklin 809 3467.79 16 61
Fulton 29170 2653.79 592 2501
Gilmer 926 2947.45 13 82
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3571 4150.06 98 305
Gordon 1999 3443.64 39 120
Grady 829 3378.16 23 94
Greene 543 2901.11 24 58
Gwinnett 28861 2971.85 424 2786
Habersham 1778 3882.1 72 232
Hall 9985 4838.89 162 1018
Hancock 405 4943.24 44 66
Haralson 549 1786.99 9 29
Harris 820 2362.3 25 90
Hart 547 2095.22 15 68
Heard 203 1641.07 6 15
Henry 5669 2363.4 106 246
Houston 3310 2107.76 86 386
Irwin 340 3604.37 6 40
Jackson 2155 2884.87 38 175
Jasper 235 1655.05 3 20
Jeff Davis 747 4931.34 22 55
Jefferson 827 5400.64 31 79
Jenkins 456 5317.16 31 65
Johnson 433 4481.94 22 58
Jones 603 2109.06 13 51
Lamar 390 2015.82 19 44
Lanier 306 2956.24 7 16
Laurens 1847 3905.19 82 159
Lee 726 2422.34 26 105
Liberty 1168 1886.79 24 114
Lincoln 219 2695.38 7 24
Long 262 1315.59 4 17
Lowndes 4144 3515.5 85 206
Lumpkin 967 2860.78 14 96
Macon 240 1847.86 10 49
Madison 738 2445.57 10 60
Marion 194 2339.32 9 22
McDuffie 641 2968 14 73
McIntosh 299 2052.58 7 31
Meriwether 563 2678.4 14 75
Miller 295 5117.97 2 12
Mitchell 840 3808.49 46 153
Monroe 728 2625.6 54 88
Montgomery 344 3729.4 7 25
Morgan 504 2633.5 4 38
Murray 892 2215.54 7 55
Muscogee 6203 3237.03 173 678
Newton 2711 2412.91 91 280
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15427 0 170 660
Oconee 801 1919.16 27 67
Oglethorpe 377 2473.75 11 47
Paulding 2948 1708.57 59 147
Peach 706 2579 24 107
Pickens 660 1968.39 9 60
Pierce 633 3238.68 23 82
Pike 365 1935.31 11 31
Polk 1560 3587.69 21 111
Pulaski 320 2937.67 22 38
Putnam 748 3417.87 27 73
Quitman 38 1656.5 1 7
Rabun 400 2354.88 11 50
Randolph 336 4974.83 29 56
Richmond 7533 3724.78 173 593
Rockdale 1957 2060.87 40 237
Schley 108 2047.39 2 16
Screven 434 3122.3 11 46
Seminole 374 4594.59 10 25
Spalding 1423 2059.04 62 193
Stephens 1193 4531.3 41 123
Stewart 523 8533.2 16 82
Sumter 948 3224.6 65 204
Talbot 167 2711.92 6 25
Taliaferro 25 1531.86 0 2
Tattnall 871 3427.65 11 63
Taylor 221 2777.08 12 32
Telfair 406 2595.24 22 43
Terrell 335 3956.54 32 74
Thomas 1544 3475.05 67 171
Tift 1871 4582.41 59 230
Toombs 1412 5232.92 54 107
Towns 382 3174.34 10 43
Treutlen 279 4085.52 11 31
Troup 2907 4128.44 103 321
Turner 326 4036.65 24 51
Twiggs 205 2535.25 9 50
Union 839 3311.62 22 86
Unknown 2083 0 4 44
Upson 819 3116.79 67 88
Walker 1672 2401.95 40 92
Walton 1972 2058.15 63 202
Ware 1603 4471.03 61 181
Warren 161 3090.21 5 25
Washington 710 3497.19 10 53
Wayne 1185 3953.43 29 110
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 356 4501.2 13 20
White 957 3013.41 22 106
Whitfield 4886 4667.92 62 255
Wilcox 249 2832.76 25 51
Wilkes 271 2706.21 6 30
Wilkinson 355 3980.27 18 68
Worth 574 2849.77 31 98
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,480,684 (3,168,126 reported molecular tests; 312,558 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 332,311* (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,656 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,429 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, October 12, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

