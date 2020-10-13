Dean Baldwin Painting CEO visits Macon-Bibb expansion site

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The CEO of Dean Baldwin Painting, Barbara Baldwin-McNulty, made a visit to the company’s new expansion site in Macon-Bibb County Tuesday.
In 2019, the company and the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority announced plans to build a new aircraft strip and paint facility at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.
The new facility will be approximately 187,000 square feet with an office, warehouse and aircraft ramp space.
McNulty says they’re looking to make an economic impact in Macon by adding up to 115 new jobs.
“We are able to do this because of the many years that we’ve been in business and also the work that we perform,” McNulty said. “The people that do the work are loyal and show Integrity or honesty and are committed, it’s what’s made us grow.”
She says they’re hoping to have the aircraft strip and paint facility open by August 2021.