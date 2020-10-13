Cooler weather Wednesday

Listen to the content of this post:

It was a hot day in Middle Georgia with highs once again getting to the 90’s in some places (Macon topped out at 89). A cold front moved through earlier and pushed out the clouds, but we were still dealing with humidity and heat.

Overnight, dry air will continue to filter into the area and bring a cool morning Wednesday with lows in the 50’s. High pressure will bring a sunny day with highs in the low 80’s, before humidity returns on Thursday.



Thursday will see a few things happening to signal a transition to some cooler weather (eventually). High pressure will push to the east, sending more moisture to Middle Georgia.

A few showers will be possible through the day on Thursday, but severe weather is not expected.



Friday will bring a long awaited cold front to the area that welcomes back our fall feelings. Friday night is when we will first start to feel the chill, with lows dropping into the mid and low 50’s.

This should be a dry front for us in Middle Georgia, so not expecting much in the way of rainfall.



The rest of the weekend is looking pretty good right now. A few models are hinting at a small chance of rain on Sunday, but not super confident in that right now.

Honestly it will just be nice to get back to sweater weather for a few days.



That being said, it looks like sweater weather could be fleeting. When you look ahead to next week the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temps above normal through October 23.