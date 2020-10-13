Deputies arrest Macon man in connection to 1997 Florida murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest a Macon man wanted in connection to a murder in Florida.

Deputies arrested 51-year-old Jimmy Lee Mahone, of Macon, at a home on Lilly Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives contacted Bibb County regarding evidence that linked Mahone to the 1997 murder of a 42-year-old Donna Jean Byrd, of Orlando, Florida.

Mahone is now in the Bibb County Jail on a murder charge until his extradition to Florida.

