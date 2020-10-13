ME Film Festival moving from November to October

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The coronavirus forced the ME Film Festival to move from May to November, and now the event is moving again because of the upcoming presidential election.
The annual ME Film Festival will no longer happen in November. Instead the event will be a virtual festival, and it will take place Oct. 26 – 29th.
The 2020 virtual festival will screen about one third of the selections, while the majority of the 2020 selections will be viewed at the 2021 ME Film Festival.
The festival received 1,280 submissions from more than 40 countries this year. ME Film Festival officials decided to hold the festival virtually, due to the closure of many international borders.
The ME Film Festival (Milledgeville-Eatonton) is an international industry initiative founded in 2013 as the Milledgeville Film Festival.