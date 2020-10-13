ME Film Festival moving from November to October

The ME Film Festival will now take place Oct. 26 – 29th.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
12
Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The coronavirus forced the ME Film Festival to move from May to November, and now the event is moving again because of the upcoming presidential election.

The annual ME Film Festival will no longer happen in November. Instead the event will be a virtual festival, and it will take place Oct. 26 – 29th.

The 2020 virtual festival will screen about one third of the selections, while the majority of the 2020 selections will be viewed at the 2021 ME Film Festival.

The festival received 1,280 submissions from more than 40 countries this year. ME Film Festival officials decided to hold the festival virtually, due to the closure of many international borders.

The ME Film Festival (Milledgeville-Eatonton) is an international industry initiative founded in 2013 as the Milledgeville Film Festival.

Previous articleDeputies arrest Macon man in connection to 1997 Florida murder
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.