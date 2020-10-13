Improvements planned for Monroe County railroad crossing

|
Listen to the content of this post:
SMARR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern is planning to rebuild a Monroe County railroad crossing.
According to Monroe County Commissioners, crews will reconstruct the Rumble Rd. / Highway 41 crossing in the Smarr community. Commissioners say the new crossing will improve safety at the intersection.
District 2 Commissioner Eddie Rowland says crews removed the Smarr welcome sign for safekeeping during the project. Crews will also move the benches there.
Rowland says residents are welcoming the change.
“Everyone in the area is familiar with the intersection and they would certainly like to see it straightened out, replaced and made more safe because we’ve had several accidents there and several near misses,” Rowland said.
Right now, the Monroe County Road Department is removing bushes by the railway. Rowland says crews are working to keep the area presentable until the project begins.