Lower humidity moves in behind cold front

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- The first of two cold fronts this week moves through today lowering humidity values across the area.
TODAY.
No rain is expected from today’s frontal passage, but we will be dealing with plenty of sunshine today! High temperatures will be topping out in the middle 80’s. We continue to clear out overnight where temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s.
TOMORROW.
Temperatures will be back in the low to middle 80’s tomorrow under a sunny sky. Rain is not expected for the middle day of the work week.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
A shower or two is possible on Thursday, but other than that rain chances will be hard to come by in the next seven to ten days. A second cold front moves through on Friday bringing temperatures down big time just before the start of the weekend.
