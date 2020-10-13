Mayoral Transition Team begins work on education and workforce development

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lester Miller’s Macon-Bibb Forward Mayoral Transition Team began work today with a focus on education and workforce development.
The group held a news conference at the William Hutchings College and Career Academy after an informational session and touring the school.
As part of the transition, Mayor-Elect Miller highlighted the five key areas the team will focus on: Education and workforce Development; Public Safety; Economic Development; Diversity, Inclusion and Equity and Tourism and Recreation.
“Education and workforce development are key to the success of our community,” Miller said. “Making sure that we have a seamless connection between our education system and our current and future employers will ensure that we are preparing our students for the jobs of the future.”
The Macon-bibb Forward Transition team is a group of 31 community leaders appointed by Miller to plan for a successful and effective administration.