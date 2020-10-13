Phase 2 of Juliette water project put on hold

|
JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents in parts of Monroe County will have to wait longer for clean water, after claiming their well water is contaminated.
Commissioners announced a delay in the $16.3 million project that will bring county water to more than 800 homes.
Phase one of three is currently underway, but phase two of the Juliette water project won’t begin as planned.
Commissioner Eddie Rowland says a 40-percent increase PVC pipe costs are to blame. Commissioners say they need over 60,000ft of PVC pipe for the second phase.
The second phase will run pipe from the Highway 87/ Highway 18 intersection, north to Newton Road. It also includes parts of Juliette.
“The project would cost us half a million dollars more if we proceeded right now versus what the market is telling us it will be in January,” Rowland said.
Commissioners say the rise in the price of PVC pipe is due to hurricanes Laura and Delta. Those hurricanes hit Lake Charles, where four leading PVC resin producers have plants.