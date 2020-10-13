Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 5-9

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: October 5-9



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 5 and Friday, October 9, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

El Tequila

168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Cookout

1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Popeye’s

2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Georgia Military College (Food Service)

201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)

184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Cottage Resources

1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Old Tyme

451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Bibb County:

Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)

5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)

3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Southwest High School (Food Service)

1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Idle Hour Country Club Pool Bar

251 IDLE HOUR DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea

3640 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 300 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

3652 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe

4040 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 50

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Barberitos

652 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

American Faves & Mo

2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020

Cast Iron Catering

2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020

McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)

990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 3121

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Taylor Elementary School (Food Service)

2976 CRESTLINE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Springdale Elementary School (Food Service)

4965 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Williams Elementary School (Food Service)

325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Hancock County:

Hargrove Snack Bar

12762 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Houston County:

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Khan

1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Stir King

2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Super 8 Motel (Food Service)

105 WOODCREST BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

American Deli

494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Cracker Barrel

2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Concessions by Cox – The Grill Mobile Unit

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date; 10-08-2020

McDonald’s

1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Warner Robins Middle School (Food Service)

425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)

250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Chick-fil-A

790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Emmaus Table

129 S HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Houston Lake Country Club Lounge

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Growler USA

1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Hibachi Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

The Butcher Shop

1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Cox – Road Kitchen

GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR LIVESTOCK SHOW 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Concessions by Cox – Sutherland

GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR LIVESTOCK SHOW 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Concessions by Cox – Peach Tower

GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR LIVESTOCK SHOW 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Cox – Corndog Trailer

GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR LIVESTOCK SHOW 2020 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Burger King

1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 67

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020

Mossy Creek Middle School (Food Service)

200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020

Shirley Hills Elementary School (Food Service)

300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020

Waffle House

300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020

Wild Wing Cafe

714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020

IHOP

2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Huddle House

215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Northside High School (Food Service)

926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Sonic

112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Ruby Tuesday

101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Northside Middle School (Food Service)

500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Pizza Hut

1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Little Debbies Bar and Grill

2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Khan

1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Westfield School Cafeteria

2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Waffle House

3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Casa Mexico

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Feagin Hill Middle School (Food Service)

1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Huntington Middle School (Food Service)

206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Houston County High School (Food Service)

920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Metropolis Grill

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Miller Elementary School (Food Service)

101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack

2907 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Fresh Pie Pizza

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Tasty Crab House

2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Jasper County:

Four Brothers Fish and Chicken

422 VENTURE CT MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Jones County:

Zaxby’s

170 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Laurens County:

Northwest Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)

3330 HWY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Trinity Christian School (Food Service)

200 TRINITY RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Laurens County 6th Grade Academy (Food Service)

338 WEST LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Monroe County:

Whistle Stop Cafe

446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020

Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

The Pickled Okra

35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020

Lucky Cafe

306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020

The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Captain D’s

149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)

515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Peach County:

Peach County High School (Food Service)

900 CAMPUS DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Mi Ranchito

311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020

Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)

311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020

Wendy’s

309 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Putnam County:

Mellow Mushroom

105 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee

100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Two Rivers Nutrition (Food Service)

109 HARMONY CROSSING EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020

Dairy Queen

115 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Waffle House

1003 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Popeye’s Chicken

100 E WALNUT ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

The Lodge on Oconee Restaurant

930 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Oconee Marathon Subway Store

891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020

Twiggs County:

Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)

878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Kane’s BBQ – Mobile & Base

289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Washington County:

Quik Mart Deli

405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020

