Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 5-9

|
Restaurant Report Card: October 5-9
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 5 and Friday, October 9, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
El Tequila
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Cookout
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Popeye’s
2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Georgia Military College (Food Service)
201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Cottage Resources
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Old Tyme
451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Bibb County:
Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)
5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)
3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Southwest High School (Food Service)
1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Idle Hour Country Club Pool Bar
251 IDLE HOUR DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea
3640 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 300 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 64
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
3652 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
4040 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 50
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Barberitos
652 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
American Faves & Mo
2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
Cast Iron Catering
2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)
990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 3121
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Taylor Elementary School (Food Service)
2976 CRESTLINE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Springdale Elementary School (Food Service)
4965 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Williams Elementary School (Food Service)
325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Hancock County:
Hargrove Snack Bar
12762 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Houston County:
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Super 8 Motel (Food Service)
105 WOODCREST BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
American Deli
494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Cracker Barrel
2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Concessions by Cox – The Grill Mobile Unit
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date; 10-08-2020
McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Warner Robins Middle School (Food Service)
425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)
250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Chick-fil-A
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Emmaus Table
129 S HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Houston Lake Country Club Lounge
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Growler USA
1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
The Butcher Shop
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Cox – Road Kitchen
GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR LIVESTOCK SHOW 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Concessions by Cox – Sutherland
GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR LIVESTOCK SHOW 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Concessions by Cox – Peach Tower
GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR LIVESTOCK SHOW 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Cox – Corndog Trailer
GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR LIVESTOCK SHOW 2020 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Burger King
1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 67
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
Mossy Creek Middle School (Food Service)
200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
Shirley Hills Elementary School (Food Service)
300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
IHOP
2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Huddle House
215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Northside High School (Food Service)
926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Sonic
112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Ruby Tuesday
101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Northside Middle School (Food Service)
500 JOHNSON ROAD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Pizza Hut
1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Little Debbies Bar and Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Westfield School Cafeteria
2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Waffle House
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Casa Mexico
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Feagin Hill Middle School (Food Service)
1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Huntington Middle School (Food Service)
206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Houston County High School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Metropolis Grill
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Miller Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Shane’s Rib Shack
2907 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Fresh Pie Pizza
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Tasty Crab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Jasper County:
Four Brothers Fish and Chicken
422 VENTURE CT MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Jones County:
Zaxby’s
170 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Laurens County:
Northwest Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)
3330 HWY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Trinity Christian School (Food Service)
200 TRINITY RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Laurens County 6th Grade Academy (Food Service)
338 WEST LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Monroe County:
Whistle Stop Cafe
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2020
Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)
515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Peach County:
Peach County High School (Food Service)
900 CAMPUS DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Mi Ranchito
311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)
311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2020
Wendy’s
309 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Putnam County:
Mellow Mushroom
105 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee
100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Two Rivers Nutrition (Food Service)
109 HARMONY CROSSING EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2020
Dairy Queen
115 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Waffle House
1003 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Popeye’s Chicken
100 E WALNUT ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
The Lodge on Oconee Restaurant
930 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Oconee Marathon Subway Store
891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2020
Twiggs County:
Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)
878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Kane’s BBQ – Mobile & Base
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Washington County:
Quik Mart Deli
405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2020
