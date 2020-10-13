UPDATE (Tuesday, October 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/13/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  333,304 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 13.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1108 5969.51 34 101
Atkinson 465 5582.23 4 59
Bacon 617 5410.38 14 46
Baker 85 2727.86 6 20
Baldwin 2202 4956.33 62 172
Banks 528 2642.38 8 71
Barrow 2407 2786.43 47 256
Bartow 3178 2868.98 91 310
Ben Hill 835 5016.52 29 87
Berrien 472 2448.64 12 24
Bibb 6335 4163.65 188 885
Bleckley 467 3637.64 21 30
Brantley 374 1947.71 11 36
Brooks 534 3395.43 26 55
Bryan 1226 3132.59 13 86
Bulloch 2966 3732.37 32 135
Burke 859 3844.78 11 88
Butts 722 2868.04 43 55
Calhoun 256 4052.56 9 46
Camden 1359 2520.21 16 66
Candler 505 4659.96 23 35
Carroll 3032 2524.16 74 169
Catoosa 1292 1878.7 19 80
Charlton 645 4867.56 9 27
Chatham 8927 3055.35 177 804
Chattahoochee 1706 15871.24 1 14
Chattooga 844 3407.9 26 63
Cherokee 6518 2444.71 97 517
Clarke 5399 4160.15 46 236
Clay 122 4273.2 3 9
Clayton 7569 2482.96 170 659
Clinch 409 6144.83 11 30
Cobb 20679 2615.65 442 1863
Coffee 2151 4997.44 57 316
Colquitt 1994 4392.75 37 157
Columbia 4015 2531.03 62 191
Cook 564 3234.5 15 61
Coweta 2775 1825.65 58 140
Crawford 183 1496.57 6 28
Crisp 610 2736.78 19 79
Dade 306 1893.33 5 21
Dawson 860 3182.71 9 79
Decatur 1237 4699.49 34 96
DeKalb 19797 2495.98 382 2178
Dodge 467 2290.9 13 43
Dooly 351 2619.4 14 54
Dougherty 3227 3589.34 188 658
Douglas 3864 2543.68 71 437
Early 519 5115.32 33 40
Echols 243 6122.45 2 9
Effingham 1613 2519.29 28 105
Elbert 724 3821.59 8 53
Emanuel 1137 5016.77 34 80
Evans 448 4192.01 6 40
Fannin 755 2868.54 28 64
Fayette 1979 1683.62 52 112
Floyd 3461 3463.91 49 261
Forsyth 4400 1742.53 48 339
Franklin 814 3489.22 16 61
Fulton 29274 2663.26 594 2508
Gilmer 927 2950.63 15 82
Glascock 40 1322.31 2 4
Glynn 3572 4151.22 98 305
Gordon 2016 3472.93 39 120
Grady 831 3386.31 23 94
Greene 545 2911.79 24 60
Gwinnett 29015 2987.71 425 2793
Habersham 1783 3893.01 72 232
Hall 10028 4859.73 164 1024
Hancock 405 4943.24 44 66
Haralson 555 1806.52 9 29
Harris 823 2370.94 25 90
Hart 547 2095.22 16 69
Heard 204 1649.15 6 15
Henry 5699 2375.91 106 246
Houston 3323 2116.03 86 386
Irwin 342 3625.57 6 40
Jackson 2165 2898.26 38 175
Jasper 238 1676.17 3 20
Jeff Davis 754 4977.55 22 55
Jefferson 827 5400.64 31 79
Jenkins 457 5328.82 31 65
Johnson 433 4481.94 22 58
Jones 611 2137.04 13 51
Lamar 390 2015.82 19 44
Lanier 308 2975.56 7 16
Laurens 1852 3915.76 82 159
Lee 728 2429.01 26 105
Liberty 1169 1888.41 24 114
Lincoln 220 2707.69 7 24
Long 266 1335.68 4 18
Lowndes 4151 3521.44 86 206
Lumpkin 975 2884.44 14 96
Macon 239 1840.16 10 49
Madison 739 2448.88 10 60
Marion 195 2351.38 9 22
McDuffie 644 2981.9 14 73
McIntosh 299 2052.58 7 31
Meriwether 565 2687.92 14 75
Miller 295 5117.97 2 12
Mitchell 841 3813.02 46 153
Monroe 730 2632.81 54 88
Montgomery 345 3740.24 7 25
Morgan 505 2638.73 4 39
Murray 896 2225.48 8 55
Muscogee 6218 3244.86 173 679
Newton 2718 2419.14 91 281
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15239 0 172 663
Oconee 806 1931.14 27 67
Oglethorpe 378 2480.31 11 47
Paulding 2957 1713.79 59 148
Peach 709 2589.95 24 107
Pickens 661 1971.37 9 60
Pierce 635 3248.91 23 82
Pike 367 1945.92 11 31
Polk 1564 3596.89 21 111
Pulaski 320 2937.67 22 38
Putnam 752 3436.14 27 73
Quitman 38 1656.5 1 7
Rabun 402 2366.65 11 51
Randolph 338 5004.44 29 56
Richmond 7549 3732.69 173 597
Rockdale 1965 2069.29 40 237
Schley 107 2028.44 2 16
Screven 435 3129.5 11 46
Seminole 374 4594.59 10 25
Spalding 1432 2072.06 62 194
Stephens 1216 4618.66 41 124
Stewart 524 8549.52 16 82
Sumter 949 3228 65 204
Talbot 167 2711.92 7 25
Taliaferro 25 1531.86 0 2
Tattnall 872 3431.58 11 63
Taylor 222 2789.65 12 32
Telfair 411 2627.21 22 43
Terrell 335 3956.54 32 74
Thomas 1550 3488.56 68 171
Tift 1881 4606.91 59 230
Toombs 1417 5251.45 54 107
Towns 392 3257.44 10 44
Treutlen 281 4114.8 11 31
Troup 2913 4136.96 103 322
Turner 327 4049.03 24 51
Twiggs 205 2535.25 9 50
Union 844 3331.36 23 86
Unknown 2030 0 4 46
Upson 823 3132.02 67 88
Walker 1679 2412.01 41 92
Walton 1984 2070.68 63 204
Ware 1604 4473.82 61 181
Warren 162 3109.4 5 26
Washington 710 3497.19 11 53
Wayne 1185 3953.43 29 110
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 356 4501.2 13 20
White 961 3026.01 22 106
Whitfield 4915 4695.62 62 256
Wilcox 250 2844.14 25 51
Wilkes 272 2716.2 6 30
Wilkinson 356 3991.48 18 68
Worth 576 2859.7 32 98
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,494,062 (3,180,548 reported molecular tests; 313,514 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 333,304* (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,762 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,454 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

